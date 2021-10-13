How financial empowerment helped one woman rise up from poverty

For poet and educator Jessica Helen Lopez, empowerment and financial knowledge go hand-in-hand.

Lopez, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was the city's poet laureate from 2014 to 2016, grew up poor in Los Angeles. Her father stayed home to take care of the family while her mother went to college.

"A lot of it was hand to mouth," she recalled. "It was hard to navigate a system where you were always at a deficit — lacking monetary resources, lacking health care and renting a low-cost housing unit."

Despite her humble upbringing, Lopez learned the power of financial knowledge from her mother, and after getting her first job through a summer program at age 14.

By then, the family had moved to Deming, New Mexico, where her mother hailed from. In fact, when her great-grandmother was born there, it was part of Mexico, she said.

"I would always save my money," said Lopez, who identifies as Xicana. The "x" recognizes the indigenous aspect of her Chicana identity, she explained.

"I had to buy school clothes and school supplies in the fall," she added. "It made me feel really proud of myself.

"I would budget for when school-time shopping would come around."

What she didn't get was a formal education in personal finance. In fact, even now New Mexico doesn't mandate a personal finance class in high school. A bill in the state legislature that added it as a graduation requirement in math coursework died during the most recent session, according to Next Gen Personal Finance's education bill tracker.