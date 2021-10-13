NHTSA asks Tesla why it didn't initiate a recall when it pushed safety-related software update

A Tesla operating in the vehicle's driver-assist system known as Autopilot struck a police car March 17, 2021 in Michigan, officials said in a tweet.

A federal vehicle safety authority is asking Tesla to explain why it didn't initiate a recall when it pushed a safety-related software update to customers in September.

The update enabled Tesla vehicles to better detect emergency vehicle lights in low light conditions, according to a letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to Tesla published to the government agency's website on Wednesday.

Tesla's "Emergency Light Detection Update" was delivered via an over-the-air software update to customers' cars a few weeks after NHTSA initiated a probe into possible safety defects with Tesla Autopilot, the company's standard, driver assistance package.

Tesla also sells a premium version of its driver assistance system under the brand name FSD, or Full Self-Driving, for $10,000 up front or $199 per month. None of Tesla's systems make their cars safe for use without a human driver behind the wheel at all times. They are "level 2" driver assistance systems, not fully autonomous vehicle technologies.

As CNBC previously reported, NHTSA identified around a dozen collisions that involved Tesla drivers crashing into first responders' vehicles while they were parked on the side of the road, typically at night or in the pre-dawn hours of morning. In each of the incidents identified by NHTSA, the Tesla drivers had Autopilot or traffic aware cruise control features engaged before the crash. One of the crashes resulted in a fatality.