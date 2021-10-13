WHO says global Covid deaths fell to lowest level in a year last week

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020.

Covid-19 deaths fell to their lowest level in almost a year last week at nearly 50,000 fatalities, World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

Covid deaths are declining in every region except Europe, but vaccine inequities continue to plague much of the developing world. Tedros said 56 countries have yet to reach the WHO's goal of vaccinating 10% of their populations against Covid by the end of September, adding that reported deaths have been highest in countries with the least access to Covid shots.

"It's still an unacceptably high level, almost 50,000 deaths a week," Tedros said at a Covid-19 briefing. "And the real number is certainly higher."

Three countries – Burundi, Eritrea and North Korea – have yet to start distributing vaccines, Tedros said, noting that the majority of the 56 countries with vaccination rates under 10% are in Africa. Half of the 52 African countries with Covid vaccines have fully immunized 2% or less of their populations, according to a WHO report from Sept. 30.

Tedros said last Thursday that high- and upper-middle-income countries have used 75% of all Covid shots developed during the pandemic, while less than 5% of Africa's population has been fully vaccinated. He called Wednesday for wealthy nations to stop distributing Covid booster shots to help meet WHO's goal of immunizing 40% of every country by the end of the year.