1 in 4 workers quit their job this year—here's what companies are getting wrong about retention

At least one in four people quit their job this year, and the share could grow before the end of 2021, according to data from the people analytics firm Visier. Its latest report accounts for voluntary departures from over 50 U.S. enterprise companies and upwards of 500,000 employees across industries.

While many employee surveys throughout 2021 forecast the share of people intending to quit, like a PwC survey indicating 65% of people were looking for a new job as of August, Visier data from January to August finds an annualized rate of 25% of people actually quit their job this year.

It's a "substantial increase" even from 2019, says Ian Cook, Visier's vice president of people analytics, when 22% of employees quit their job during a year of record turnover and a tightening labor market prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The volume at which people are changing jobs is unprecedented," Cook tells CNBC Make It, which he says isn't surprising given the way people have reevaluated their work and personal values during the pandemic, but it's catching employers by surprise nonetheless.

Another record-breaking 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, following several months of sky-high turnover throughout the spring and summer of 2021. Businesses in some industries, like leisure and hospitality; manufacturing; retail and other service jobs are especially feeling the crunch.

Cook says leaders who see today's turnover as a result of a brief pause in their usual business operations, rather than a severe disruption among the labor force, have the wrong assumption about what needs to be done to retain and build the future workforce.

"There's a fundamental shift in the way employees and employers need to interact," Cook says.