Japan stocks set for higher start; China's September inflation data ahead

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
- China's consumer price index and producer price index for September are set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
- Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for a holiday.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start on Thursday as investors in Asia-Pacific await the release of China's inflation data for September.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,280 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,210. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,140.28.
Australian stocks rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.65%.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,363.80 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.73% to around 14,571.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 34,377.81.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.08 after falling recently from above 94.4.
The Japanese yen traded at 113.29 per dollar, weaker than levels below 112.5 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7377, above levels below $0.735 seen yesterday.