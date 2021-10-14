Japan stocks set for higher start; China's September inflation data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher start on Thursday as investors in Asia-Pacific await the release of China's inflation data for September.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,280 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,210. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,140.28.

Australian stocks rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.65%.

China's consumer price index and producer price index for September are set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for a holiday.