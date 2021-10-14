Here are the best-selling electric cars in China so far this year

A Tesla salesperson (L) speaks to a visitor as they sit in a Tesla Model Y car at a Tesla showroom in Beijing on January 5, 2021.

BEIJING — Tesla took two of the top three spots for best-selling electric car models in China, industry data for the first three quarters of the year showed.

That's well ahead of start-up rivals like Xpeng and Nio, according to data released by China Passenger Car Association on Wednesday.

Here's the association's list of the 15 best-selling new energy vehicles in China for the first three quarters of 2021:

1. Hongguang Mini (SAIC-GM-Wuling)

2. Model 3 (Tesla)

3. Model Y (Tesla)

4. Han (BYD)

5. Qin Plus DM-i (BYD)

6. Li One (Li Auto)

7. BenBen EV (Changan)

8. Aion S (GAC Motor spin-off)

9. eQ (Chery)

10. Ora Black Cat (Great Wall Motor)

11. P7 (Xpeng)

12. Song DM (BYD)

13. Nezha V (Hozon Auto)

14. Clever (SAIC Roewe)

15. Qin Plus EV (BYD)

Elon Musk's automaker sold more than 200,000 electric cars in China during those three quarters — 92,933 Model Ys and 111,751 Model 3s, according to the passenger car association.

China accounted for about one-fifth of Tesla's revenue last year. The U.S.-based automaker began delivering its second China-made vehicle, the Model Y, early this year. The company also launched a cheaper version of the car in July.

Tesla's shares are up nearly 15% so far this year, while the U.S.-listed shares of Nio are down more than 25% and Xpeng's lost nearly 7% during that time.