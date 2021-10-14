Elon Musk says Starlink will provide faster internet speeds on airlines

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, stands in the foundry of the Tesla Gigafactory during a press event. year.

Elon Musk on Thursday touted SpaceX's plan to use Starlink for in-flight Wi-Fi, emphasizing that his company is in discussions with airlines to add the high-speed satellite internet service.

"Please let them know if you want it on your airliner," Musk wrote in a tweet, adding that Starlink could add "low latency ~half gigabit connectivity in the air!"

Starlink is the company's plan to build an interconnected internet network with thousands of satellites, known in the space industry as a constellation, designed to deliver high-speed internet to consumers anywhere on the planet.

SpaceX has launched 1,740 Starlink satellites to date, and the network has more than 100,000 users in 14 countries who are participating in a public beta, with service priced at $99 a month.

SpaceX Vice President Jonathan Hofeller earlier this year said that the company is "in talks with several" airlines about adding Starlink in-flight Wi-Fi, noting that it has an "aviation product in development."

"We've already done some demonstrations to date and [are] looking to get that product finalized to be put on aircraft in the very near future," Hofeller said in June.