Facebook captured more than 2,000 hours of first-person video to train next-generation A.I.

Facebook on Thursday announced a research project in which it collected 2,200 hours of first-person footage from around the world to train next-generation artificial intelligence models.

The project is called Ego4D, and it could prove to be crucial to Facebook's Reality Labs division, which is working on numerous projects that could benefit from AI models trained using video footage shot from the perspective of a human. This includes smart glasses, like the Ray-Ban Stories that were released by Facebook last month, and virtual reality, in which Facebook has invested heavily since its 2014 $2 billion acquisition of Oculus.

The footage could teach artificial intelligence to understand or identify something in the real world, or a virtual world, that you might see from a first-person perspective through a pair of glasses or an Oculus headset.

Facebook said it will make the Ego4D data set publicly available to researchers in November.

"This release, which is an open data set and research challenge, is going to catalyze progress for us internally but also widely externally in the academic community and [allow] other researchers to get behind these new problems but now be able to do it in a more meaningful way and at a greater scale," Kristen Grauman, lead research scientist at Facebook, told CNBC.

The data set could be deployed in AI models used to train technology like robots to more rapidly understand the world, Grauman said.

"Traditionally a robot learns by doing stuff in the world or being literally handheld to be shown how to do things," Grauman said. "There's openings to let them learn from video just from our own experience."

Facebook and a consortium of 13 university partners relied on more than 700 participants across nine countries to capture the first-person footage. Facebook says Ego4D has more than 20 times more hours of footage than any other data set of its kind.

Facebook's university partners included Carnegie Mellon in the U.S., the University of Bristol in the U.K., the National University of Singapore, the University of Tokyo in Japan and the International Institute of Information Technology in India, among others.

The footage was captured in the U.S., U.K., Italy, India, Japan, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. Facebook said it is hoping to expand the project to more countries, including Colombia and Rwanda.

"An important design decision for this project is we wanted partners that first of all are leading experts in the field, interested in these problems and motivated to pursue them but also have geographic diversity," Grauman said.