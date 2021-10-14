Stock hijacker Mark Miller pleads guilty in over-the-counter market shell company pump-and-dump scheme

A pedestrian wearing a face mask looks at a smartphone while passing in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Monday, July 20, 2020.

A Minnesota general contractor pleaded guilty Thursday to a scheme to hijack dormant shell companies and then pump-and-dump their stock shares on the over-the-counter market to unwitting investors.

Mark Miller is the second person to admit guilt in the brazen scam, which ran from 2017 through 2019, and involved the fraudulent takeovers of at least four publicly traded companies that had no effective business, and had failed to make required regulatory filings for some time.

His co-defendant, Christopher James Rajkaran, previously pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud last week in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

Miller pleaded guilty in that court to that same charge. Like Rajkaran, he will have the 14 other criminal counts he was charged with dismissed when he is sentenced later, pursuant to a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Miller is free on bond. But Rajkaran, who lives in Queens, New York, is being detained as a flight risk due to his connections to the nation of Guyana.

A third defendant, Saied Jaberian of Minnesota, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

As part of his plea, Miller agreed to forfeit $38,000 in ill-gotten proceeds.

Federal sentencing guidelines suggest that he receive a prison term of between 30 and 37 months, and a fine of between $10,000 and $100,000.

But Judge David Doty will determine Miller's actual punishment at sentencing.

During his plea hearing, Miller gave brief answers acknowledging his understanding of the plea agreement and a description of his criminal acts as detailed by a prosecutor.

"I'm guilty of the summary that you walked through," Miller told the prosecutor.

The three defendants were charged in June with a scheme to use resignation letters purporting to be from other people to seize control of four shell companies — Digitiliti, Encompass Holdings, Bell Buckle Holdings, and Utilicraft Aerospace Industries.