CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Apple, Tesla, AT&T, Avis & more

Michael Bloom
Share
A McDonald's customer with french fries at the fast-food chain McDonald's in New York, October 22, 2019.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWidely followed Apple analyst Laura Martin cuts her iPhone and earnings estimates on chip shortage
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond, says retailer is in for a tough next two years
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProStifel upgrades UPS ahead of peak shipping season, says stock can rebound more than 20%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More