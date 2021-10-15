Japan stocks set for positive start following Wall Street rally

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a positive start on Friday following overnight gains on Wall Street with the S&P 500 jumping nearly 2%.

Japan's Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,815 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,810. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,550.93.

Australian stocks edged higher in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.82%.

Hong Kong stocks are set to return to trade on Friday after markets in the city were closed for two days.