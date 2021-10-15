Japan stocks set for positive start following Wall Street rally

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
- The S&P 500 surged nearly 2% overnight on Wall Street as investors cheered better-than-expected earnings reports from major firms such as Bank of America.
- Hong Kong stocks are set to return to trade on Friday after markets in the city were closed for two days.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a positive start on Friday following overnight gains on Wall Street with the S&P 500 jumping nearly 2%.
Japan's Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,815 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,810. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,550.93.
Australian stocks edged higher in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.82%.
Hong Kong stocks are set to return to trade on Friday after markets in the city were closed for two days.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 surged 1.71% to 4,428.26 — its biggest jump since March — as investors cheered better-than-expected earnings reports from major firms such as Bank of America.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 534.75 points to 34,912.56 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.73% to 14,823.43.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.956 having weakened earlier this week from above 94.5.
The Japanese yen traded at 113.75 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 112.8 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7418 following its climb from below $0.74 yesterday.