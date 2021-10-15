Santoli’s Friday market notes: S&P 500 snaps its downward trend and nears 4500, but will it stick?

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, Sept. 20, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics
- Respectable follow-through to yesterday's strong rally, as the market works to make the case that a consequential seasonal bottom was made last week after a six-week testing phase that reset investor expectations and the average stock's valuation lower.