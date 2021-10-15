Sydney to allow quarantine-free international travel for Australians from next month

People gather for picnics beside the Harbour Bridge in the suburb of Kirribilli on September 19, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Covid-19 restrictions have eased for people in NSW who are fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated Australians arriving in Sydney from overseas will no longer have to quarantine starting Nov. 1.

At a briefing, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet implied that quarantine-free travel was also available for all vaccinated international travelers when he said, "We are opening Sydney and New South Wales to the world."

But he was overruled by Prime Minister Scott Morrison who later said the easing of entry restrictions at the border is meant only for Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families.

People who fall under those categories would be allowed to leave and return to Sydney without needing to quarantine.

"This is about Australian residents and citizens first," Morrison said at a briefing, following Perrottet's announcement.

"Commonwealth Government has made no decisions to allow other visa holders ... to come into Australia under these arrangements. They are decisions for the Commonwealth Government, as the premier and I know," he said.

The prime minister did not give any indication Friday as to when the border restrictions would be eased for other travelers, but said it would be done in a staged and careful way.