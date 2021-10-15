The Biden Administration has big plans for offshore wind. These names could benefit

The Biden Administration announced steps this week toward the buildout of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030, which could boost operations for companies ranging from blade manufacturers to utilities.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said Wednesday that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will potentially hold up to seven new offshore lease sales by 2025, targeting the Atlantic and Pacific Coastline, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. This is part of President Joe Biden's push to have a pollution-free power sector by 2035.