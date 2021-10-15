U.S. to lift travel ban on Nov. 8, allowing vaccinated international visitors into the country

Passengers at LAX after arriving from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, January 26, 2020.

The White House on Friday said it would allow vaccinated international travelers into the U.S. starting Nov. 8, lifting a ban on visitors from the EU, UK and other countries.

The White House previously said it planned to lift the travel restrictions, first set by the Trump administration early in the pandemic, in early November. The Biden administration had said visitors would have to be fully vaccinated against Covid to enter.

The measure is a relief for large airlines like Delta, United and American, which have struggled to return to profitability with international travel curbed since winter 2020.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.