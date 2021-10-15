What to watch today: Wall Street on track for a winning week on strong earnings

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Truist Financial (TFC) beat estimates by 21 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue also above estimates. Truist's results were helped by stronger fee income as well as loan and deposit growth. Shares fell modestly. PNC Financial (PNC) reported adjusted better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $3.75 per share. Revenue also topped forecasts. PNC benefited from the recapture of credit loss provisions as well as the integration of BBVA USA, a deal that closed last October. PNC rose 1.3% in premarket trading. Pearson (PSO) tumbled 12.2% in premarket trading after the educational materials company said higher education sales have fallen 7% so far this year, even though the firm maintained its full-year guidance. Pearson said enrollments at community colleges in the U.S. appear to have been hit by the delta Covid variant. Corsair Gaming (CRSR) slid roughly 6% in the premarket after the maker of video game-related peripheral products said supply chain issues were hurting sales. Corsair said 2021 will still be a "strong growth year." 23andMe (ME) surged 9% in premarket trading, following a positive mention by EMJ Capital founder and portfolio manager Eric Jackson on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday. Jackson said the consumer genetics company should be more properly thought of as a therapeutics firm in addition to being a subscription service. Alcoa (AA) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $2.05 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80. The aluminum producer's revenue topped estimates as well on higher aluminum prices. Alcoa jumped nearly 7% in the premarket. fuboTV's (FUBO) Sportsbook unit struck a deal with Nascar to become the racing circuit's authorized gaming operator. fuboTV shares added 2% in premarket trading. Del Taco (TACO) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, a penny above estimates, with revenue essentially in line with forecasts. However, comparable sales rose 1.8%, short of the 2.1% estimate from analysts surveyed by FactSet. Shares slid 3.5% in the premarket.

WATERCOOLER