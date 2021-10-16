Netflix's 'Squid Game' success opens doors for competition to take advantage of cheaper global production costs

In the streaming wars, one company's hit is another company's failure.

Netflix's "Squid Game" is an exception.

Netflix has its biggest hit ever with "Squid Game," the gory dystopian South Korean series that has taken the world by storm. More than 111 million viewers globally have already watched at least two minutes of the show.

Typically, hit series breed competitive envy and angst. Netflix famously outbid HBO for "House of Cards," a lament of HBO executives nearly a decade later. But some of Netflix's competition is cheering the success of "Squid Game" because it further opens the door to non-U.S. production, allowing media companies to save oodles of money if foreign-language television becomes part of a standard American household's content diet. Amazon, Apple, Disney, WarnerMedia's HBO Max, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate's Starz and ViacomCBS are all looking across the globe for new TV series that will capture the world's attention.

Hollywood studios save millions of dollars by hiring local talent instead of Hollywood stars, collecting tax credits and rebates from hungry nations looking for bumps in tourism and recognition, and avoiding strict American union regulations, said Ajay Mago, a corporate and technology lawyer and managing partner for EM3.

"Different countries have different incentive packages," Mago said. "Some countries will give you free marketing through government channels or support at festivals. They may even give you free local co-producers."

Eastern European countries, such as Hungary, Austria and Malta, and Canada have long offered significant tax credits and incentives for Hollywood, said Domenic Romano, an entertainment attorney and managing partner of Romano Law. But in the past, U.S. productions would often use international locations as stand-ins for American sets.

"They'd come around to Canada or some place that offered tax incentives, and they'd drop in some American mailboxes and street signs, change the license plates on cars, and voila," said Romano. "What's happening now is there is local content from these regions. Studios are no longer masquerading."

American audiences have typically viewed foreign language films as niche content. Very few, if any, non-English speaking TV series have become part of the mainstream zeitgeist prior to "Squid Game." Keeping local actors and sets saves a lot on production costs, said Romano. Swapping in expensive A-list Hollywood actors to recreate reboots of hit foreign shows, as has been done in the past, can cost tens of millions of dollars per show, Romano said.