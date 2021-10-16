Do you need to start holiday shopping even earlier this year? Here's what retail experts say

In this article AMZN

Supply chain bottlenecks and rising prices aren't keeping consumers from buying. The latest retail sales numbers show U.S. consumers are spending at a much faster pace than expected, excluding autos, up over 15% in September. Back-to-school and back-to-work trends drove a higher level of transactions despite the headwinds of inventory shortages and inflation, but what about early holiday shopping? With widespread supply chain warnings, retailers including Amazon and Target started to offer holiday promotions even earlier than normal to get ahead of the lack of inventory and to ease consumer anxiety. That may yet lead to an accelerated timeline for holiday gift buying. NPD Group said in its annual holiday shopping outlook that 51% of respondents to a survey said they plan to start holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, but that is only up slightly from last year. The early shopping trend is not new in retail. Major retailers had Thanksgiving Day store openings as far back as 2014 and Amazon's Prime Day moved to October last year amid the pandemic. This holiday season "continues the early shopping trend, with the added layer of inventory concerns motivating many shoppers to grab what they want when they see it, instead of waiting for better deals later in the season," said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for NPD, in its annual outlook.

A selfish shopper is leading sales

But if economic anxiety related to the supply chain and inflation is motivating consumers right now, it may be less about the holidays than their own needs and daily lives. Data collected by Kearney Consumer Institute last year found that holiday shoppers largely held back, with 81% of respondents to a survey it conducted about Amazon Prime Day saying they waited on major holiday shopping, and the purchases they did make were for themselves. "We've seen consumer awareness around supply issues and things they need to buy now," said Katie Thomas, lead of the Kearney Consumer Institute, on the current consumer environment. And supply chain issues are "playing more to the emotion of the consumer" who doesn't want to miss out on something big, but that may not extend out beyond the immediate family for many shoppers. "A toy your kid really wants, or the specific new appliance you want," Thomas said. "Some of those are playing into the sense of scarcity."

