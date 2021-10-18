Carl Icahn says the market over the long run will certainly 'hit the wall' because of money printing

Longtime activist investor Carl Icahn said Monday that the U.S. markets could see challenges over the long run in the face of easy money and rising inflation.

"The market one day in the long run... we will certainly going to hit a wall," Icahn said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." I really think there will be a crisis the way we are going, the way we are printing the money, the way we are going into inflation. If you look around you, you see inflation all around you and I don't know how you deal with that in the long term."

The Federal Reserve and Congress have pushed stimulus efforts to new heights to rescue the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic. The central bank's balance sheet swell by more than $3 trillion amid its open-ended quantitative easing program, while the government has allocated more than $5 trillion in stimulus to support Americans through the healthcare crisis.

Icahn was adamant he's not making a market timing call, but believes one day over the long term we will pay the price for these policies.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.