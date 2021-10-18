China GDP disappoints, third-quarter growth slows to 4.9%

Aerial view of coal being unloaded from a cargo ship at Lianyungang port on Oct. 14, 2021 in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province of China.

BEIJING — China's third-quarter GDP grew a disappointing 4.9% as industrial activity rose less than expected in September.

The National Bureau of Statistics said Monday that gross domestic product grew 4.9% in the third quarter from a year ago. That missed expectations for a 5.2% expansion, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Industrial production rose by 3.1% in September, below the 4.5% expected by Reuters.

However, retail sales beat expectations, rising 4.4% in September from a year ago. The Reuters poll predicted 3.3% growth.