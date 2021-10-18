NASA spacecraft launches toward Jupiter asteroids on an intricate path charted by Excel

An animated trajectory map shows the path of the Lucy mission, with the spacecraft (blue) launching from the Earth (green) out to the asteroids around Jupiter (orange).

NASA's latest exploration spacecraft launched over the weekend, beginning a 12-year journey to visit Jupiter's Trojan asteroids.

A tool familiar to Wall Street was used to craft the mission's intricate path: Microsoft Excel.

The Lucy spacecraft, which Lockheed Martin built and United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket launched for NASA on Saturday, is expected to travel 4 billion miles through space to fly by and study eight asteroids.

Years before Lucy took off, Lockheed Martin mission architect Brian Sutter used Excel to chart the mission's path and choose which of the about 5,000 Trojan asteroids the spacecraft should visit.

"Part of the science of this mission was to try to look at as many of these Trojans as we can in a single mission," Sutter told CNBC.

While Lockheed Martin has a "high fidelity" tool to run individual trajectories, Sutter said that would have taken "forever." He instead turned to an Excel macro, which is "perfectly suited for sorting through large quantities of data."

"I had already found a trajectory that connected two of the asteroids to a trajectory that also connected to Earth," Sutter said.

Orbit propagation – or modeling the future location of objects in space – "is what I do," Sutter explained. While his macro consists of "different equations than you'd normally put into Excel," he emphasized that "at the end of the day it's all math."