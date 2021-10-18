Trump completes questioning for lawsuit by protesters who claim his security guards assaulted them in New York

Former President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon completed several hours of questioning for a lawsuit that accuses his security guards of assaulting protesters outside of Trump Tower in New York City in 2015.

Trump's videotaped sworn testimony, the first for any of the civil cases filed against him since he ran for president, could be introduced as evidence if the lawsuit goes to trial, a lawyer for the plaintiffs has said.

Trump was questioned by that lawyer at Trump Tower on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, the scene of the alleged assaults. The deposition, which was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was ordered by the judge overseeing the case in Bronx Supreme Court.