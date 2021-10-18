Trump sues to block White House records from Jan. 6 riot probe committee

Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to block White House records from his tenure there being obtained by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

The suit accuses the select committee and its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, of harassing Trump and senior members of his administration with "an illegal, unfounded, and overbroad records request to the Archivist of the United States."

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.