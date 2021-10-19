Some firms are putting shareholders above the long-term future of humanity: Ex-Unilever CEO

The former CEO of consumer goods giant Unilever has taken a swipe at firms who prioritize short-term goals over longer term ones rooted in sustainability.

Paul Polman has castigated some companies who proclaim "they are the second coming" while simultaneously slowing efforts down.

Speaking at CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum on Monday, Polman — who is the co-founder and co-chair of the social venture Imagine — said there were many companies in the U.S. who were "making major commitments to be net zero and to decarbonize their whole value chain that have been applauded."

But some of them, Polman claimed, are using "funds via lobbying to stop the Biden infrastructure bill which … tries to tackle these issues. Why? Because there's a small tax increase involved."



"So again, when push comes to shove, these companies put their shareholders, their short-term shareholder return, above the long-term future of humanity," he said. "And that is not acceptable anymore."

Polman, who made his comments during an interview with CNBC's Steve Sedgwick, went on to suggest such an attitude was "not a smart move if you want to build trust and if you want to build your corporate reputation."