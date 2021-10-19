Gas prices are at a seven-year high and expected to keep rising. How to save at the pump

You may want to get used to higher prices at the pump, at least for now.

As of Monday, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $3.30, up 7.5 cents from a month ago and $1.08 higher than a year ago, according to fuel savings app GasBuddy. By Tuesday, the average had crept up to $3.32 — a price not seen since 2014.

"It just continues to go up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "I think it's just a matter of time until we get to $3.35 and maybe $3.40 until things get caught up."

Global demand for oil remains high, yet supply remains tight. The cost of crude is above $80 a barrel, according to AAA. In August, the price per barrel was in the low $60s. Crude accounts for roughly half the price of gas.

The states with the highest average per-gallon prices are California ($4.45), Hawaii ($4.13) and Nevada ($3.90). The lowest average prices are in Texas ($2.92), Oklahoma ($2.94) and Arkansas ($2.97).

There are ways for drivers to save on gas. For starters, you can drive more gently, which can make your car's engine operate more efficiently, De Haan said. In other words, don't do things like speed or race from light to light.