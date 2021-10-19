North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into sea, South Korea says

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea on June 30, 2019.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said Tuesday.

According to NBC News, the office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — a group of chiefs from each major branch of South Korea's armed services — did not say what type of projectile Pyongyang fired or how far it flew.

South Korea's presidential office said the national security council will convene to discuss the matter.

"The presidential office will be holding the national security meeting with the national security council's standing committee members," said Park Kyung-mi, the presidential spokesperson in a text briefing, NBC News reported.

Last month, North Korea's state media reportedly said Pyongyang carried out successful tests of a new long-range cruise missile.

Nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States made some initial progress under the Trump administration.

But talks broke down almost two years ago when Washington refused to grant sanctions relief in exchange for Pyongyang's dismantling of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

This is a breaking news. Please check back for updates.