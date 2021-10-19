CNBC Pro

Procter & Gamble shows raising prices is not the cure all for companies facing higher costs

Robert Hum@HumOnTheMarkets
Share
View of Dawn dish soap liquid at Stop & Shop Supermarket.
Ron Adar | LightRocket | Getty Images

Procter & Gamble always sheds good light on its battle with inflation.

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProApple's earnings results will beat expectations, but guidance will disappoint, JPMorgan says
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProThese 5 stocks reporting this week almost always beat the Street and trade higher
Yun Li
CNBC ProEarnings playbook: A complete guide for investors to the big reports ahead this week
Sara Salinas
Read More