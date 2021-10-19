SEC chief Gensler says regulator assessing future of payment for order flow

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Tuesday that Wall Street's top regulator is working to determine if payment for order flow needs to be reformed or barred to ensure a competitive marketplace for buying and selling trading volume.

Gensler acknowledge that modern agreements between brokers and market makers have made trading far cheaper and efficient than in prior decades, but noted that some troubling conflicts of interest remain.

"Our markets have moved to zero commission, but it doesn't mean it's free. There's still payment underneath these applications. And it doesn't mean it's always best execution," the SEC chief said during CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Online brokerages that tout "free" or zero-commission trading typically make money by selling their customers' orders to high-frequency market makers who execute the buying and selling. That process is controversial and known on Wall Street as payment for order flow.

And since only a couple firms, including Citadel Securities, handle most of the trading volume in the U.S., Gensler and other regulators worry that they could use their clout to overcharge brokerages for trade execution.

"We've had cases that we've announced in the last 18 months where there has been this conflict between the broker on the one hand and this payment for order flow on the other," Gensler added.

Some suspect that the conflict of interest has led to the rise of "gamification" in securities trading since brokerages like Robinhood Securities make more profit when their customers trade more.

"If you place a retail-market order, as shown in this report, the vast majority of those don't go to the transparent, lit markets. They go to the dark market – these pools that are not competing," Gensler said Tuesday. "So I've asked staff: 'Can we achieve this simple concept?' That your order, when you place it, competes with other orders."