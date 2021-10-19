This could be the worst market for a first-time homebuyer, experts say

Buying a first home is always a huge decision. It's even bigger when the market has been as hot as it has in the last two years.

Financial advisors say this could be the worst market for home buyers we've ever seen, and caution clients to perhaps wait.

Certified financial planner Rick Kahler, founder of Kahler Financial Group in Rapid City, South Dakota, expected the coronavirus pandemic might cool down a real estate market that had been rising for the last decade.

"I told a client 18 months ago not to buy a home, but he did," said Kahler, who lives in Rapid City. "I was dead wrong, of course."

Not only has the pandemic failed to cool the hot housing market, it has kicked it into higher gear. At the end of September, the average home price in the U.S. was $377,000, according to real estate broker Redfin. That's up 14% from the same month last year and a staggering 30% from September 2019, when the average selling price for a home was $291,000.

More from Life Changes:

Drop in U.S. birth rates amid Covid-19 could have lasting economic impact

Student loans forgiven? Here's what to do next with your cash

Struggling student loan borrowers may miss out on big part of child tax credit

The reasons for the rise are clear enough.

"Interest rates are at historic lows, there is a lot of demand for houses in the pandemic and there aren't enough houses for people to buy," said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, noting that the last decade saw the fewest homes built in the U.S. since the 1960s.

"The forces at play in the market are still present," Fairweather added.

Fairweather expects that interest rates will rise by 60 basis points next year, but with the national average annual percentage rate on FHA-approved mortgages at 3.63% on Oct. 13, according to Bankrate.com, that would still be a low rate. She also doesn't believe that the construction industry has the capacity to right the housing supply/demand situation anytime soon because of shortages of both materials and labor.

"I don't think housing prices will come down next year," said Fairweather. "We are in a seller's market, and we are very far from a buyer's market."