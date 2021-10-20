As bitcoin soars in value again, here's what to think about before you buy

damircudic | E+ | Getty Images

1. FOMO typically backfires

Stories of bitcoin millionaires. The fact that the digital coin's value went from essentially nothing to top $64,000 in under a decade. Hearing this, of course many people a fear of missing out, or "FOMO." Investors often fall prey to the social bias of "herding," said Kent Baker, a finance professor at American University. In other words: They do what the crowd does, believing that everyone else must know more than they do and that there's safety in numbers. "Generally, such investors are wrong on both counts," Baker said. In reality, the other people in the crowd are putting the same blind faith in everyone else, with just as little to back it up.

2. We can't know its real value ... or much else

Trying to understand a digital asset's fundamental valuation is "very tricky," said Bruce Mizrach, an economics professor at Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences. With most stocks, he said, you can at least get a price-to-earnings ratio, which tells you what investors are willing to pay for a company for every dollar of its earnings. That figure can help you determine if a company is over- or undervalued. You're more in the dark with bitcoin.

"The rise in the cryptocurrencies is reminiscent of the early stages of the internet bubble, with investors trying to evaluate stocks without earnings," Mizrach said.

3. Even suspecting it's a bubble won't help you

Most investors can explain what a bubble is: It's what happens when a good's price far exceeds its real value. And many of those considering buying bitcoin probably suspect that it's largely speculation and hype that's driven the price so high. But people buy assets even when they know they're overvalued, "because they expect prices to go even higher," Mizrach said. And, he said, "they all believe that they can exit before the bubble crashes." Just remember: That's what everyone else is thinking.