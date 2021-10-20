Asia stocks rise; IMF downgrades region's 2021 economic growth forecast

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific advanced in Wednesday morning trade following an overnight rise on Wall Street as the S&P 500 notched its fifth straight day of gains.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.72% in early trading while the Topix index edged 0.63% higher. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.52%.

Shares in Australia edged higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining 0.91%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.29% higher.

Investors will watch for moves in the Chinese property space after Reuters reported Tuesday that debt-ridden developer China Evergrande Group shelved plans to sell a majority stake in its property services business.

Looking ahead, China is set to announce its latest benchmark lending rate at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday. Majority of traders and analysts in a snap Reuters poll expect no change in both the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) as well as the five-year LPR.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its 2021 economic growth forecast for Asia, now expecting the region to grow by 6.5% this year. That compared against the IMF's April forecast for a 7.6% expansion.