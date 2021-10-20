Bitcoin jumps to new record above $65,000 after landmark U.S. ETF launch

Bitcoin notched a fresh all-time high on Wednesday as investors cheered the successful launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund.

The world's largest cryptocurrency climbed about 3% to $66,035.01 by 10:00 a.m. ET, topping a previous record of $64,899 set in mid-April.

Bullish comments from a legendary trader also boosted sentiment. Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones called crypto his preferred inflation hedge over gold.

"Bitcoin would be a great hedge. Crypto would be a great hedge," Jones told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday. "There's a plan in place for crypto and clearly it's winning the race against gold at the moment ... I would think that would also be in very good inflation hedge. It would be my preferred one over gold at the moment."

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which tracks bitcoin futures contracts speculating on the future price of the cryptocurrency, rose nearly 5% on its first day of trading Tuesday.

Not everyone in the crypto market was impressed. Several bitcoin investors want an ETF that tracks spot prices rather than futures.

Novice investors have had to get to grips with terms like "contango," where the futures price of a commodity is higher than its spot price, and "backwardation," which is essentially the opposite.