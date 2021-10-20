There are millions of jobs, but a shortage of workers: Economists explain why that's worrying

LONDON — The Covid-19 pandemic is not only having a seismic impact on global public health but also causing chaos for the economy, with supply chain disruptions and labor shortages a big problem for businesses around the world.

Shifts that have taken place in the labor market are becoming more pronounced, with many people voluntarily quitting roles just as demand for workers rises as economies reopen.

Economists say changing demographics like ageing and retiring workers are a factor behind the shortages, as well as border controls and immigration limits, and demands for better pay and flexible working arrangements.

The latest labor data from the U.S., for example, shows that more workers are willing to walk away from their jobs or to switch employment. The most recent U.S. Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, released last week, showed there were 10.4 million job openings in August whereas the number of people leaving their jobs (the so-called "quits rate") rose to 4.3 million, the highest level seen on records dating back to Dec. 2000.

Sectors particularly affected by workers quitting their jobs were accommodation and food services, wholesale trade and state and local government education.

The problem is not just a U.S. one, with many countries around the world experiencing a shortage of workers. It matters because it's exacerbating supply chain disruptions around the globe, with key industries struggling to regain momentum due to a lack of workers or raw materials.

This disrupts both local and global production and supply networks, hampering economic growth and causing product and service shortages for consumers.

Read more: Supply chain chaos is already hitting global growth. And it’s about to get worse

Experts are assessing the potential impact that the worker shortages could have on economies in the U.S., U.K. and euro zone. They also stress that while the pandemic has accentuated and underscored labor shortages, the roots to these problems are pre-pandemic.

"The lack of skilled workers is not only just another symptom of post-lockdown economics but also the result of more fundamental developments in the U.S., the euro zone and the U.K.," ING economists Carsten Brzeski, James Knightley, Bert Colijn and James Smith wrote Tuesday in a note.