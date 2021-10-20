IBM shares drop on weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue

Arvind Krishna, chief executive officer of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), wears a protective mask while attending a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, not pictured, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Chief executives from across the business world are joining Biden for a discussion on how industry and the federal government can partner to improve cybersecurity in the face of debilitating ransomware and cyberattacks. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

IBM shares fell 5% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company issued third-quarter results, including lower revenue than analysts had expected.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: $2.52 per share, adjusted, vs. $2.50 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$2.52 per share, adjusted, vs. $2.50 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $17.62 billion, vs. $17.77 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

IBM's revenue increased slightly from a year earlier, according to a statement. Revenue grew 3% in the prior quarter. Net income declined 33% as the company's gross margin narrowed to 46.4% from 48% in the previous quarter.

IBM expects to spin out the managed infrastructure part of Global Technology Services, under the name Kyndryl, in early November. When excluding the Kyndryl portion of the business, revenue was up 2.5%. That's approaching IBM CEO Arvind Krishna's stated goal of mid-single-digit revenue growth in the medium term.

The global services segment, which contains managed services, outsourcing and support, contributed $6.15 billion in revenue. That was down about 5% from a year earlier and below the $6.25 billion consensus among analysts polled by StreetAccount.

The Cloud & Cognitive Software business, including Red Hat, produced $5.69 billion in revenue, up 2.5% and less than the StreetAccount consensus of $5.77 billion.

Revenue in IBM's global consulting unit rose about 12% to $4.43 billion in revenue, beating the $4.29 billion StreetAccount consensus.

Systems revenue, including hardware, was $1.11 billion, which down almost 12% and below the $1.23 billion consensus.

The company did not provide guidance.

Prior to the report, shares of IBM were up about 13% this year year, trailing the S&P 500's 21% gain.

During the period, IBM released details on an artificial-intelligence processor and announced plans to buy hybrid cloud consulting companies BoxBoat Technologies and Bluetab Solutions Group.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: IBM CEO discusses Red Hat growth and its role in the company's hybrid cloud strategy