Tesla will change the type of battery cells it uses in all its standard-range cars

Close up of Tesla logo on a charger at a Supercharger rapid battery charging station for the electric vehicle company Tesla Motors, in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California, August 24, 2016.

Tesla is changing the battery chemistry it uses in all its standard-range electric vehicles to a version with a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathode, the automaker said Wednesday in its third-quarter investor deck.

The move is likely a way for Tesla to increase profit margins on its fully electric cars, while not necessarily having to raise vehicle prices. In the past, Tesla has been criticized for sporadic vehicle price changes.

The company is already making vehicles with LFP chemistry at its factory in Shanghai. It sells those cars in China, the Asia-Pacific region, and Europe.

China generally promotes the use of this type of battery, according to materials researcher and consultant Roskill. The firm notes that around 95% of LFP cathode manufacturing is produced in China.

In September, Tesla asked Model 3 reservation holders in the US if they'd accept a car that had a battery made with LFP cells instead of the Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) cells that Tesla previously used for Model 3 sedans sold in North America.