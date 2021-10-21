Japan stocks set for higher start after Dow sails to record high

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a positive start after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a new all-time high overnight on Wall Street.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,275 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,260. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,255.55.
Australian stocks were higher in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 rose about 0.1%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 152.03 points overnight to 35,609.34 after touching an all-time high earlier in the session. The S&P 500 advanced 0.37% to 4,536.19 while the Nasdaq Composite lagged, slipping fractionally to 15,121.68.
Bitcoin touches all-time high
Investors will also watch for movements in bitcoin after the cryptocurrency recently passed the $66,900 level and touched a fresh all-time high. It later pared some of those gains and was last trading at $66,011.74 as of 7:32 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to Coin Metrics.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.558 — still off levels above 94 seen earlier this week.
The Japanese yen traded at 114.35 per dollar after strengthening from above 114.4 against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7517, holding on to gains after climbing from below $0.744 earlier this week.