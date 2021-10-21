Japan stocks set for higher start after Dow sails to record high

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a positive start after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a new all-time high overnight on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,275 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,260. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,255.55.

Australian stocks were higher in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 rose about 0.1%.