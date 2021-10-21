Biden's support fading fast, as CNBC survey finds concerns on the economy, Covid and inflation

President Joe Biden's approval rating slipped deeply underwater in the CNBC All-America Economic Survey as Americans soured on his economic leadership, lost some confidence in his handling of the coronavirus and grew increasingly concerned about inflation and supply shortages.

Just 41% of the public approve of Biden's handling of the presidency, compared to 52% who disapprove. The poll of 800 Americans, conducted Oct. 14-17, has a margin of error of 3.5%.

Biden's negative 11-point net rating compared with a positive 3 points in the July survey, when 48% approved and 45% disapproved.

Behind the decline is a surge in negative views of his handling of the economy, with just 40% approving and 54% disapproving, a 7-point increase from July.

A bare majority of Americans still approve his handling of the coronavirus, but the margin narrowed considerably. Fifty percent now approve compared to 53% in July, and 45% disapprove, compared to just 38%.

The president's numbers are declining as concerns about the economy, inflation and supply shortages rise sharply.

Inflation now ties with the coronavirus as the biggest concern for Americans, up 16 points from the prior survey. A plurality of 47% of the public believe there will be a recession in the next year, up 13 points from when the question was last asked in 2019.

"Last quarter, the economic numbers were flashing yellow for Biden, but now that's intensified and the light is flashing red, and it's accompanied by multiple blaring sirens," said Micah Roberts, partner at Public Opinion Strategies, the Republican pollster for the survey.

Recession worries come with increasingly negative views about the current and future state of the economy: 46% say the economy will get worse in the year ahead, the most in the 13-year history of the poll and 79% judge the economy as just fair or poor, the most since 2014.