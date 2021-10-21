Bigger state and local tax deductions still possible as Democrats grapple over spending plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks outside of the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 20, 2021.

As Democrats wrestle over their spending package, key lawmakers are still fighting to change the $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

The measure, known as SALT, is a priority among lawmakers in high-tax states, such as New York, New Jersey and California, jeopardizing the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar plan.

The budget can pass without Republican support. However, Democrats need votes from nearly every member of the House and all Democratic senators.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., who met with President Joe Biden and other party centrists on Tuesday, said he emphasized the importance of restoring the write-off, among other priorities, for families in his district.

"I'm working around-the-clock with my colleagues in the House and Senate to reinstate SALT," he said. "I'm also continuing to have conversations with the White House and leadership to ensure SALT is included in the final package."

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., a long-time proponent of the SALT cap repeal, also re-affirmed his commitment to the issue.

"I have spoken to Sen. Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Neal and am confident SALT will be included in the final package," said Suozzi. "Restoration of the SALT deduction is essential for the economic health of New York and its middle-class families."

"No SALT, no deal," he added.