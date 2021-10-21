Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to seal jury questions before trial in Jeffrey Epstein-related sex crime case

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appears during her arraignment hearing on a new indictment at Manhattan Federal Court in New York, April 23, 2021, in this courtroom sketch.

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to keep proposed questions for would-be jurors sealed from public view before a jury is picked for her trial on charges of allegedly procuring underage girls to be sexually abused by late investor Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Alison Nathan also said the press and public would be allowed to see the questioning of prospective jurors next month.

As with her ruling that the proposed and final written jury questionnaire would be public, Nathan cited the media's First Amendment right to court access in that ruling.

Nathan denied a bid by Maxwell's lawyers to have attorneys question those would-be jurors.

Instead, the judge herself will conduct that questioning, which, like the public filing of jury questionnaires, is the norm in Manhattan federal court

Maxwell's attorneys wanted the jury questionnaires to be sealed in order to avoid adding to what they consider to have been extremely prejudicial publicity about Maxwell before and since her arrest in the summer of 2020.