India administers over one billion Covid vaccine doses

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus inside a vaccination centre in Ghaziabad on October 20, 2021.

India has administered more than 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines since starting its ambitious vaccination program in January.

Government data showed 708 million people, or around 75% of the eligible population, received at least one dose of vaccine while 30% are now fully inoculated against the disease. Only those above 18 are currently allowed to receive the shots.

"This achievement belongs to India, every citizen of India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, according to CNBC's translation of his remarks in Hindi. "I express my gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, health sector professionals engaged in vaccine development."

New Delhi wants to fully vaccinate all of India's adult population by the end of the year — but some, including the Delhi High Court, have raised doubts over the country's ability to meet the target within that timeframe.

The number of doses given daily has not been uniform. For example, over the last month, data showed that on some days India administered as many as 10 million doses and on other days, as low as 900,000 shots.