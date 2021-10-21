Trump-linked SPAC Digital World Acquisition shares soar as high as 80% on news of social media deal

Homepage and app announcement of "Truth Social". Former US President Donald Trump wants to start an alternative social network. Apart from the announcement, however, there is not much to see yet.

The stock price of SPAC company Digital World Acquisition Corp. rocketed up more than 80% in trading Thursday morning off a news of a deal to launch former President Donald Trump's planned social media platform.

Trump on Wednesday said he would roll out the platform called "TRUTH Social," which he claimed will "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

Digital World Acquisition was incorporated in late 2020, shortly after Trump lost a re-election bid against President Joe Biden.

DWAC is a bank-check firm, or special acquisition company, which is specifically created to raise money in the public markets and then to use that capital to merge with a private firm.

DWAC opened trading Thursday at $12.73 per share. By 10:42 am. ET, the share price had risen to nearly $18 per share.

The ticker DWAC was among the top 10 most popular names on Reddit's WallStreetBets chatroom Thursday, even exceeding meme stock GameStop's mentions, according to alternative research provider Quiver Quantitative.

That could be a sign that retail investors active on social media platforms were fueling the rally in the SPAC.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.