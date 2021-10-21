Watch CNBC’s Sustainable Future Forum Asia: Money & Investing

[The stream is slated to start at 2 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Click on the stream above to watch to CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum. Thursday's session from Asia focuses on money and investing.

We turn the spotlight on money flows and how they can help influence the way we treat the planet.

Environment-focused finance is a growing but sometimes bewildering industry.

From full finance systems such as Carbon Trading, to specific and new asset classes like Green Bonds, the choice on where to put your cash has never been greater. CNBC demystifies the systems, analyses the products and shines a light on where some of the world's most influential investors see the best (and greenest) returns.

The lineup for Thursday's sessions are below, and click here for the full schedule of the week.

Panel: What's next for ESG investment in Asia?

Panel: What's next for ESG investment in Asia?

2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST Yimei Li, CEO of ChinaAMC, and Loh Boon Chye, CEO of Singapore Exchange. Analysts have hailed Asia as the new frontier for sustainable investment. Boosted by China's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, the region brought in a record $25.4 billion in ESG funds in 2020, up 131% on the year before. ChinaAMC's CEO Yimei Li and Loh Boon Chye, CEO of SGX, join us to discuss what has been driving growth, whether the momentum can continue, and what challenges remain.

Fireside: ESG opportunities in real estate

Fireside: ESG opportunities in real estate

2:20 p.m. SGT/HK | 7:20 a.m. BST Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO at CapitaLand Investment. The built environment accounts for 38% of all GHG emissions, and therefore has a pivotal role to play in achieving net-zero carbon by 2050. Ranked as one of the top real estate companies in the "Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World" index, CapitaLand has been leading the way in setting ambitious sustainability goals for the sector. CEO, Lee Chee Koon, joins us to discuss how the company is integrating environmental considerations into its investments, what ESG opportunities there are in real estate and how the industry is transitioning to a more sustainable future.

Panel: How investing with principles doesn't mean sacrificing returns

Panel: How investing with principles doesn't mean sacrificing returns

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST Tim Adams, president and CEO of the Institute of International Finance, and Fiona Frick, CEO of Unigestion. Sustainable finance is booming. A record $231 billion was raised in the first quarter of this year alone, selling green, social and sustainability bonds and $347 billion was poured into ESG-focused investment funds last year. Tim Adams, president and CEO of the Institute of International Finance, and Fiona Frick, CEO of Unigestion, join us to discuss what products are making a difference and how investing with principles does not mean sacrificing returns.

