What to watch today: Dow set to drop after hitting an intraday record

Southwest Airlines (LUV) on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit thanks to a boost from federal payroll aid. However, excluding one-time items, the carrier posted a per-share loss of 23 cents. Revenue was also better than analysts had expected. The airline said October cancellations and customer refunds cost $75 million. (CNBC)



American Airlines (AAL) on Thursday reported a profit for the third quarter thanks to federal payroll support. Excluding one-time items, American posted a loss of 99 cents per share. Revenue for the quarter was also better than expectations. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that best estimates. Tesla delivered about 73% more vehicles than it had in the same quarter a year ago. Despite citing a variety of challenges, including semiconductor shortages and rolling blackouts, Tesla reiterated prior guidance (CNBC)

WeWork is set to start trading as a public company Thursday via a SPAC deal, two years after its much-anticipated planned IPO imploded due to concerns over its business model and founder Adam Neumann's management style. After Neumann was ousted, Japan's SoftBank, already a major investor, bailed out the teetering WeWork. (CNBC)

Fanatics' nonfungible token company Candy Digital lured $100 million in a Series A round and is now valued at $1.5 billion. Investors include SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, Insight Partners and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Specific terms of their investments were not provided. (CNBC)

Former President Donald Trump is launching his own media network, including a social media platform. The app appears to be the first project of the Trump Media and Technology Group, which will go public through a SPAC merger. Trump, while president, was banned by major social media giants after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (CNBC)



* House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms (AP)

President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped in the CNBC All-America Economic Survey as Americans soured on his economic leadership, lost some confidence in his handling of Covid and grew increasingly concerned about inflation and supply shortages. Just 41% of the public approve of Biden's handling of the presidency, compared to 52% who disapprove.

The FDA last night authorized booster shots of both Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) and Moderna's (MRNA) Covid vaccines, another critical step in distributing extra doses to tens of millions of people. At the same time, U.S. regulators authorized "mixing and matching" vaccines, allowing Americans to get a booster shot from a different drugmaker than their initial doses. (CNBC)



* Pfizer, BioNTech report high efficacy of Covid booster shot in study (CNBC)

PayPal (PYPL) is in late-stage talks to buy social media company Pinterest, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. Shares of Pinterest soared nearly 13% after Bloomberg first reported that PayPal may acquire the social media company. Pinterest's stock was modestly lower in Thursday's premarket.



* Plaid pushes into payments business after scuttled Visa deal (WSJ)

Bill Gates said climate tech innovation will create "eight Teslas, 10 Teslas" and a Microsoft, a Google and an Amazon. Gates invests in clean tech through his firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which also counts Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Ray Dalio as investors. (CNBC)