Movie ticket sales have topped 2020's paltry box office, but still trail 2019's haul by 70%

With just two months before the end of the year, the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom large over the film industry.

Ticket sales in 2021 have already outpaced 2020's paltry box office. But sales still lag nearly 70% behind 2019's $11.4 billion haul. As of Sunday, the domestic box office has tallied $2.84 billion in ticket sales, according to data from Comscore.

Box office receipts have steadily improved throughout the year, as new films have become available on the big screen and audiences have grown more comfortable venturing out of their homes. Exclusive theatrical releases like Disney's "Free Guy," Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and Sony's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" have proven that there is a future for movie theaters, even if overall attendance and ticket sales are smaller than pre-pandemic times.

These films had strong opening weekends. The "Venom" sequel, which debuted the first weekend in October, currently holds the record for the best opening during the health crisis, with around $90 million in ticket sales. Even better, these titles continued to lure in moviegoers in the weeks after their debuts.

This pattern suggests that as the threat of the coronavirus dissipates and major blockbuster titles continue to enter the market, the box office will return to more normal levels.

"To say the box office has turned a corner would be an understatement at this point," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com.

With two weeks of sales yet to bake in, the October box office is the second-highest grossing month of the year. Theaters have already tallied $415.6 million in ticket sales in the first half of the month, putting it behind July, which garnered $583.8 million in sales, according to Comscore. July featured the release of "Black Widow" as well as continued ticket sales of "F9," which debuted the last week of June.

"The industry is still working to overcome certain obstacles, like caution among older audiences and the anticipation of vaccines for kids, but a large share of the moviegoing audience has returned in staggered waves over the course of the last six months," Robbins said. He added, it's a promising sign for theaters heading into the holiday season.

"October has been a rejuvenation period for Hollywood, something studios and exhibitors have been patiently waiting for," said Jeff Bock, senior analyst at Exhibitor Relations. "The outlook for fall has the industry headed in the right direction, as evident by the plethora of strong debuts."