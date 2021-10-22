4 charts show how Covid vaccines are working in the UK

Caroline Nicolls receives an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administered by nurse Amy Nash at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, England, on April 13, 2021. Steve Parsons | AFP | Getty Images

LONDON — Months of data from the U.K.'s inoculation program have given deeper insight into how effective vaccines are against Covid-19. The situation is looking bad once again in Britain, but a closer look reveals that it could be lot worse without the vaccines. The latest government figures show that hospitalizations are rising. In the week ending Oct. 17, 6,315 people were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 — an increase of 15% from a week earlier. But of the people admitted to hospital between Sept. 13 and Oct. 10, the vast majority were unvaccinated. Hospitalization rates were more than twice as high in unvaccinated people across all age groups, compared to those who had received two doses of a vaccine.

The chart below also shows that the link between cases and admissions has become much more detached since earlier on in the pandemic.

Deaths from the virus are also increasing in the U.K. In the seven days ending Oct. 21, 912 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid, up 10% from the previous week. The risk of dying from Covid was also much higher among the unvaccinated population, official data on the spread of the virus in England shows.

For every 100,000 unvaccinated people between the age of 60 and 69 in England, 20 passed away after contracting the virus. Among vaccinated people of the same age group, that number dropped to 4 per 100,000. In people aged 70 to 79, 47 in every 100,000 unvaccinated people died after catching Covid, and in over-80s the rate of death among the unvaccinated was 128 per 100,000. In people aged 18 to 40, 48 deaths from the virus were recorded. Of those, 34 — or 71% — were unvaccinated. The chart below also shows a decoupling between cases and deaths, when compared with the January peak.