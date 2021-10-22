Fatal prop gun shooting shows why Hollywood crews are fighting for better working conditions

Security guards and a compliance officer at New Mexico's Bonanza Creek Ranch on Oct. 22, 2021, the film set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun.

While injuries or death from prop firearms are extremely rare, the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on a Sante Fe movie set Thursday has sparked inquiries about working conditions for Hollywood crew members.

"I've been in the industry 21 years," said Kevin Williams, the prop department supervisor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. "I have not heard of any circumstances like this. So, this is definitely one of these things, and it sounds like a cliche to say, but it really sounds like a freak accident."

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office confirmed that actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of "Rust," a Western being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, killing the film's director of photography and injuring its director Joel Souza.

Souza has since been discharged from the hospital and no charges have been filed. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

While it's unclear at this point what exactly transpired Thursday, many in the industry have begun to inquire about working conditions on set. These queries come as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees works to finalize a new three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that addresses the union's calls for better working hours, safer workplace conditions and improved benefits.

"There have been times that I have been on projects for 18 to 20 hours and then been asked to return in six," Williams said.