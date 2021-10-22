Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones tests positive for Covid day after Robin Hood charity event

Founder of The Robin Hood Foundation, Paul Tudor Jones speaks onstage during the Robin Hood Benefit at Jacob Javits Center on October 20, 2021 in New York City.

Longtime investor Paul Tudor Jones tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a dinner benefiting the Robin Hood Foundation.

"I tested positive for COVID Thursday afternoon, the day after the annual Robin Hood dinner. I had a negative PCR test for COVID on Monday, but I took another PCR test on Thursday after a co-worker at my home tested positive," Jones said in a statement provided to CNBC. "Every person at the dinner was vaccinated and we are sharing information as we have it. I feel fine, have no temperature and am following COVID protocols. If I have inadvertently exposed anyone, I am truly and deeply sorry."

Jones co-founded the foundation in the 1980s and is currently a member of the group's board of directors. He has a net worth of $7.8 billion, according to Forbes. The Robin Hood Foundation separately noted that Jones "followed all protocols and was not exhibiting any symptoms on the night of the annual benefit. Everyone who meets the CDC guidelines for a high-risk exposure has been personally contacted."

There were 3,000 attendees at the Jacob Javits Center, according to an announcement at the event. A reporter from CNBC and one from NBC New York attended the event in their capacity as journalists.

The foundation's dinner featured musical performances by Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys and the Jonas Brothers. Legendary Beatle Paul McCartney attended and was honored at the gathering of some of New York's wealthiest business leaders.