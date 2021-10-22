European markets cautiously higher as China property fears cool; Earnings, data in focus

LONDON — European stocks inched slightly higher on Friday as fears over the Chinese property market cooled, while investors monitor corporate earnings and key economic data.

In other news, G-7 trade chiefs will meet on Friday to discuss the global supply chain challenges that are slowing growth and causing inflation to spike. In Germany, the three parties embroiled in coalition talks hope to conclude negotiations by the end of November and pave the way for Social Democratic Party leader Olaf Scholz to be elected as chancellor in early December, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing party officials. On the data front, the U.K.'s GfK consumer confidence survey for October showed British consumers at their most downbeat since February, as rising energy prices and Covid-19 cases cast fresh doubt over the country's recovery. Initial flash PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings for October are due out of France, Germany and the U.K. throughout Friday morning, offering a useful glimpse into the trajectory of Europe largest economies.