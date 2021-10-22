Some older Americans are facing a double debt dilemma with student and 401(k) loans

The pause on federal student loan repayments ends in January. And, on Feb. 1, interest will start to accrue again. Those monthly repayments may come as a shock for many Americans, including older borrowers.

While more than one-third of student loan borrowers are in their 20s and 30s, about 7% of those with student debt are 45 to 59 years old, and 1% are 60 or older.

Cassandra Shorter, 60, is a program manager in Houston. When she enrolled in college in 1979, she initially had about $17,000 in student loans and that debt has now more than doubled.

"After graduating from high school, I went to college, then I had my daughter, and then about 30 years later I got a degree in biblical counseling," she said. Shorter worked and went to school on and off for three decades before graduating in 2009.

More from Invest in You:

As fears about inflation increase, here's how to protect your portfolio

Nearly 1 in 3 expect debt this holiday season. How to not be one of them

These are the top 10 retirement spots in the U.S.

Over the next decade, she often requested forbearance to temporarily stop making payments on her loans. "Every year I would have forbearance as an option, so I would do it," she said. "But now I have nearly $36,000 in student loans."

Unlike the Covid-19 emergency relief that has suspended federal student loan payments and essentially set interest rates at 0% since March 2020, forbearance prior to the pandemic was very different. Generally, if you are granted a forbearance on federal student loan payments, you are still responsible for paying the interest that accrued during that forbearance period.

Now, Shorter is worried she won't be able to pay all that she owes.

Older borrowers who are still paying off student loans often have higher balances than those from younger generations and less time to pay back those loans. Data from Fidelity Investments shows that while the average student debt for Gen Z borrowers is $27,900 and $46,400 for millennials, Gen X borrowers owe $51,400 and baby boomers have $58,300.