Covid vaccine boosters are now available. Here's who's eligible for Pfizer, Moderna and J&J's shots

Nearly 100 million people nationwide are immediately eligible to receive Covid booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized extra doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines Thursday night.

The agency's decision also enables fully immunized people to pair their boosters with doses from different manufacturers after research from the National Institutes of Health showed it was safe and effective to mix and match vaccines. Pfizer and BioNTech's boosters were widely cleared for use in the U.S. on Sept. 24.

Some 11.6 million individuals across the country have already received their boosters, and the CDC's approvals opened them up to tens of millions of more people. But not everyone is eligible. Here is who's allowed to get the extra doses in the U.S. based on their first round of shots: